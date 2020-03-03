Latest in Gear

Image credit: Hulu

Hulu's live TV service is finally available on the PS4

Better late than never.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
20m ago
Hulu

Starting today, you can watch Hulu + Live TV on your PlayStation 4 console. Live TV's PS4 debut comes nearly three years after Hulu first launched the service, and more than a month after Sony shut down its competing PlayStation Vue service. The company didn't say why it took it so long for it to bring Hulu + Live TV to Sony's console, but here we are and better late than never.

Besides the PS4, Hulu + Live TV is available on consoles like the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, as well as a variety of other devices and TVs. If you already have the Hulu app installed on your PS4 and you're already a Live TV subscriber, you'll be able to watch live TV channels the next time you launch the app. For everyone else, you'll need to visit Hulu's website to update your subscription. It currently costs $55 to get access to the service.

Source: Hulu
In this article: app, av, gear, Hulu, hulu + live tv, hulu live tv, playstation 4, PS4, services, sony, streaming video, video
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
