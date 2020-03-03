Tesla begins selling a $5,500 track package for the Model 3

The package, now available on Tesla's website is described: "Optimize the track performance of your Performance Upgrade Model 3. Track Package is a complete hardware package designed to give you maximum cornering force, braking performance and high-speed stability for the best lap times." The full list of kit includes:

4 x 20″ X 9″ Zero-G Performance wheels

4 x Tesla logo center caps

20 x lug nut covers

4 x 245/35ZR20 XL Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires

4 x tire pressure sensors

1 x front and rear high-performance brake pads

1 x track-focused brake fluid

The package is designed for racers, so you can expect -- as Tesla notes -- the wheels and tires to affect your range when it comes to everyday motoring. It's due to ship in April, but in the meantime Tesla invited a bunch of YouTubers to test it out:

These guys also had the opportunity to play around with the forthcoming Track Mode V2 -- a way more advanced and customizable take on the original software launched in 2018. It looks like it'll include custom driving modes, satellite and interactive map views, and status data for the powertrain, tire temperature and G-Force. Drivers will even be able to record a video of their performance on the track.

It's not clear yet just how Tesla plans on rolling out Track Mode V2. It seems likely it'll come as standard with the Model 3 Track Package, and it makes sense that Model 3 Performance owners would be able to get it without the track package, but Tesla hasn't clarified its position yet.