Dell’s cheap Philips Hue starter pack deal is even better with $50 credit

The IoT lights and accessories have great reviews from users and reviewers. Users can schedule different colors tones and color temperatures throughout the day, and can change settings either from an app or voice controls. Philips frequently adds features to the Hue devices -- last year, the bulbs gained Bluetooth connectivity, meaning users don't need the Hue Bridge to set up or control the lights. The company also expands its product lineup from time to time -- Philips recently announced garden lights that are designed illuminate lawns and walkways. Those will be available later this month.

For users who want to automate their homes -- or just want some funky lighting -- this kit is one of the best deals out there. Just keep in mind that the bundles don't ship until the middle of next week.