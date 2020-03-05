Internet-connected bunny Nabaztag is back for a second crowdfunding campaign

In a brand new Ulule campaign, Violet said it was able to finish sending the first batch of backers their TagTagTag-only kits -- they work with old robots purchased over a decade ago -- and full units -- kits with Nabaztag robots -- in January after three months of delay. However, a lot of people signed up for the waiting list for another production run.

In addition to giving fans the chance to buy a Raspberry Pi-powered Nabaztag, the new campaign also promises two new features. First is support for RFID, while the other is the addition of a kids' programming course called Nabblockly. Pledges start at €33 (US$37), but backers need to shell out at least €75 ($84) for a TagTagTag board without a Raspberry Pi and at least €335 ($373) for a full TagTagTag-Raspberry Pi kit and a robo-bunny.