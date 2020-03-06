The best deals we found this week: The HomePod, Pixel 4 and more

iPhone cases

You can still buy some of Apple's first-party iPhone cases on sale now on Amazon. Apple rarely discounts these at its own online store, so now's a good time to grab a new case if you're in need. iPhone 11 users can grab a clear case for $32, down from $39, or a silicone case for $30, down from $39. iPhone 11 Pro users can get a leather case for $27, down from $39, or a silicone case for $31, down from $39.

Philips Hue starter pack

Dell slashes the price of a Philips Hue smart light starter pack to $120 in this deal. The bundle includes three white and color smart light bulbs, the Philips Hue 3 Bridge, and a dimmer. Plus, Dell throws in a $50 gift card on top of it. All of that costs just $120, which is about $35 less than the Hue starter pack on its own.

Philips Hue smart lights are some of the best IoT devices to get if you're just starting to experiment with creating your own smart home. The lights connect to the bridge and the entire system is controlled via Wi-Fi, allowing you to use the accompanying mobile app to turn lights on and off, set lighting schedules, play around with hues and tones, and more.

Google Pixel 4

Amazon's current sale on the Pixel 4 drops the smartphone down to its lowest price ever, just $550 for a Just Black 64GB model. Engadget reviews editor Chris Velazco gave the Pixel 4 a score of 85, praising its speedy performance, quality camera experience and improved Google Assistant functions. However, it could have a better battery life and Google needs to polish the smartphone's Motion Sense capabilities.

Sonos certified refurbished speakers

Newly restocked refurbished Sonos Play:1 and Sonos Playbars are still available at Sonos' website. A refurbished Sonos Play:1 costs just $100, making this deal one of the most affordable ways to start a Sonos system. Just remember that the Sonos Play:1 doesn't have voice-assistant capabilities or AirPlay 2.

A refurbished Sonos Playbar, a wireless soundbar, costs $500. We still consider it one of the best speakers that Sonos makes for TVs—we gave it a score of 84—but it's also an older product. If you want the newest soundbar for your home entertainment system, it's best to go for the $400 Sonos Beam that includes voice-assistant and AirPlay 2 capabilities.

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones

Newegg's sale on Sony's WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones is a deal worth jumping on. The discounted price of $250 is the lowest we've seen them as they normally cost $350. Occasionally, Amazon will have them for $300, or even $278 (like they do right now), and it would be understandable to snag these headphones at those prices as well. Engadget's Devindra Hardawar gave the WH-1000XM3's a score of 94 for their supreme comfort, sound quality, and excellent noise cancellation capabilities.

Dell XPS 13

While the original XPS 13 deal we covered sold out quickly, Dell has a new sale now on a similar XPS 13 model. The laptop with a 10th-gen Core i5 processor, a 13.3-inch 1080p non-touch display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage costs just $784. The regular display is the caveat here, as the XPS 13 originally on sale included an FHD touchscreen. This is the XPS 13 laptop, though, so a non-touch display may not be a dealbreaker for some like it would be on the XPS 13 2-in-1.

New deal additions

Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones

Beats fans can get the Studio 3 Wireless headphones for just $200 at Best Buy, down $150 from their normal price of $349. While they're often sold at $300, this sale price is about as low as these headphones got on Black Friday last year. They have good sound quality and the Apple-made W1 chip inside of them makes them easy to pair and use with iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices. The only caveat is that the discount applies to only the crystal blue, gray, and desert sand color options.

GE LED lightbulbs

ConEd customers can snag 20 (yes, 20) GE LED lightbulbs for just $10 when ordering through conEd's website. These are 10W 2700K LED bulbs, and if purchased separately, they would cost close to $140. However, this deal is limited to conEd customers—you'll have to input your address before checking out to ensure that you qualify for the offer.