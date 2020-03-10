Pixel 4a leak video dives into the phone’s most intimate details

According to TecnoLike, the phone is made of plastic. Its camera array houses a 12-megapixel sensor and a built-in flash module. It may also include a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor to help with portrait mode shots. Unlike the Pixel 4, it looks like the 4a will feature a capacitive fingerprint scanner -- no Project Soli sensor here. There's a USB-C port at the bottom of the device and a 3.5mm headphone jack up top. Also noteworthy is the logo located toward the bottom of the phone. We've seen similar logos on past Pixel leaks. They've usually been an indication that the phone is a pre-production model.

Not surprised at this leak, but I am surprised that the Pixel 4a basically appears ready at this point. I'm hearing that the launch won't be for at least a couple of months, if not later. Google's launch cadence seems increasingly forced. https://t.co/VJkV8YiGep — David Ruddock (@RDRv3) March 10, 2020

On the front of the device, TecnoLike claims the Pixel 4a features a 5.81-inch display. The 1080 x 2340 resolution gives the screen a 443 pixel per inch pixel density. In another departure from the Pixel 4, the refresh rate of the 4a's display maxes out at 60Hz.

Internally, the phone reportedly features a Snapdragon 730 processor, 6GB of RAM, a 3,080mAh battery and 64GB of non-expandable storage (welp). Besides the Motorola Razr, we haven't seen a lot of phones with 700-series Qualcomm chips make their way to North America. The Pixel 3a shipped with the Snapdragon 670 and 4GB of RAM, so the extra RAM and beefier processor should lead to a nice performance boost.

Notably, TecnoLike doesn't mention an XL variant, which suggests one may not exist. We also see the phone running the upcoming April Android security patch. Last year, the Pixel 3a launched at Google I/O, so read what you will into the security patch. When the Pixel 4 started leaking last year, Google tried to counter by detailing some aspects of the phone ahead of its official launch last October. We could see the company do something similar again.