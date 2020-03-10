Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Sony Entertainment

'Horizon Zero Dawn' arrives on PC this summer

No concrete release date just yet, but Sony has confirmed the port.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
49m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Sony Entertainment

It turns out the reports were accurate: Sony will release Horizon Zero Dawn on PC. Herman Hulst, the company's recently promoted head of worldwide studios, confirmed the news in an interview with the PlayStation Blog. While Hulst didn't share an exact release date, he did say the game will make its way to PC this summer, with Guerrilla Games, the game's developer, sharing more details "pretty soon."

Hulst also spoke to Sony's decision to port the 2017 exclusive to another platform. "I think it's important that we stay open to new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation, and show people maybe what they've been missing out on," He said. But don't expect to see other PlayStation exclusives make the jump to PC anytime soon. "We don't have plans for day and date [PC releases]," he said. "And we remain 100 percent committed to dedicated hardware."

Horizon is one of two former PlayStation 4 exclusives making its way to PC this year. On June 2nd, 505 Games will release Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding on Steam and the Epic Games Store. Notably, both games make use of Guerilla's proprietary Decima game engine.

Source: Sony
In this article: av, death stranding, epic games store, gaming, Guerrilla Games, Horizon, horizon zero dawn, personal computing, personalcomputing, PlayStation 4, PS4, sony, steam, video games
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

iOS 14 might let you scroll through apps in a list view

iOS 14 might let you scroll through apps in a list view

View
'Horizon Zero Dawn' arrives on PC this summer

'Horizon Zero Dawn' arrives on PC this summer

View
Nintendo offers a rare discount on select Mario games

Nintendo offers a rare discount on select Mario games

View
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 true wireless earbuds review

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 true wireless earbuds review

View
NFL and 2K revive their partnership to make more football games

NFL and 2K revive their partnership to make more football games

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr