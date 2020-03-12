'PES' Euro 2020 DLC will happen, even if Euro 2020 doesn't

As for what you can expect in the DLC, Konami says it will feature all 55 national teams, as well as faithful recreations of Wembley and Saint Petersburg stadiums. In late June, the company will also add the official Euro 2020 finals ball to the game. MyClub, PES's answer to FIFA's Ultimate Team feature, will get a few tweaks as well. For instance, you'll be able to use select "featured players" in your matches throughout the summer.

At the moment, the Euro 2020 tournament is slated to start on June 12th. However, earlier today, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said it plans to hold a remote meeting with all 55 of its members on March 17th to talk about the tournament. "Discussions will include all domestic and European competitions, including UEFA Euro 2020," it said. With the coronavirus outbreak now a pandemic, and other sports organizations like the NBA and NCAA taking drastic measures to protect fans and players, UEFA will likely postpone the tournament.