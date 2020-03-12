Latest in Gaming

Image credit:

'PES' Euro 2020 DLC will happen, even if Euro 2020 doesn't

Konami will release the free update on April 30th.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
6m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

While it's looking less likely there will be a European Football Championship this year, eFootball PES 2020 fans will at least get the chance to recreate the tournament on their own and online. Publisher Konami confirmed today it will release a free Euro 2020 update for the game on April 30th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

As for what you can expect in the DLC, Konami says it will feature all 55 national teams, as well as faithful recreations of Wembley and Saint Petersburg stadiums. In late June, the company will also add the official Euro 2020 finals ball to the game. MyClub, PES's answer to FIFA's Ultimate Team feature, will get a few tweaks as well. For instance, you'll be able to use select "featured players" in your matches throughout the summer.

At the moment, the Euro 2020 tournament is slated to start on June 12th. However, earlier today, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said it plans to hold a remote meeting with all 55 of its members on March 17th to talk about the tournament. "Discussions will include all domestic and European competitions, including UEFA Euro 2020," it said. With the coronavirus outbreak now a pandemic, and other sports organizations like the NBA and NCAA taking drastic measures to protect fans and players, UEFA will likely postpone the tournament.

Source: Konami
In this article: av, dlc, efootball pes 2020, football, futbol, gaming, Konami, pes, pes 2020, pro evolution soccer, pro evolution soccer 2020, soccer, sports, uefa, UEFA Euro 2020, video games
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Ring temporarily pauses most third-party data collection

Ring temporarily pauses most third-party data collection

View
ACLU sues Homeland Security over airport facial recognition records

ACLU sues Homeland Security over airport facial recognition records

View
The 1997 'Blade Runner' game is being remastered for consoles and PC

The 1997 'Blade Runner' game is being remastered for consoles and PC

View
TAG Heuer's latest smartwatches start at $1,800

TAG Heuer's latest smartwatches start at $1,800

View
Of all the smart speakers, what made you choose the Echo Show 5?

Of all the smart speakers, what made you choose the Echo Show 5?

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr