Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

NCAA cancels March Madness over coronavirus pandemic

It's also cancelled all remaining winter and spring championships.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
27m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The NCAA will not crown a basketball champion this year. Just one day after it said it would restrict attendance at upcoming Division 1 men's and women's basketball tournaments, the NCAA has officially cancelled those events, as well as all of its remaining winter and spring championships.

"This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to [the] spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities," the NCAA said.

The news comes as other leagues have taken similar measures. In particular, the NBA suspended its season yesterday after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. While the cancellation is likely to affect everyone involved, on the technology front streaming services will likely be hard hit. Even people who aren't fans of college sports or basketball tune in to March Madness to see how their brackets turn out and the tournament is an obvious focus for companies like Turner Sports. Earlier this month, Turner updated its slate of streaming apps in preparation for the competition, adding enhancements like multiview viewing. For the time being, that effort won't be rewarded.

Source: NCAA
In this article: av, basketball, coronavirus, covid-19, entertainment, health, internet, march madness, medicine, ncaa, streaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

NCAA cancels March Madness over coronavirus pandemic

NCAA cancels March Madness over coronavirus pandemic

View
'Guild Wars 2' defies the odds for online RPGs with a third expansion

'Guild Wars 2' defies the odds for online RPGs with a third expansion

View
Epic buys the company behind God of War's facial animations

Epic buys the company behind God of War's facial animations

View
President Trump signs bill to help rural carriers replace Huawei gear

President Trump signs bill to help rural carriers replace Huawei gear

View
A beginners guide to buying a synth

A beginners guide to buying a synth

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr