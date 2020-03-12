Tinder delays the international debut of its ‘apocalyptic adventure’ show

"Given the series' apocalyptic theme, and because we are sensitive to the current events our members are experiencing, we felt it would be difficult to launch it in the right spirit," the company said in a statement.

The show, Tinder's first, follows a group of friends navigating the end of the world. Viewers take on a first-person role and have to make tough decisions, which get added to their profile, so matches can see how they'd handle a disaster. The six-episode first season was released weekly in the US, and according to TechCrunch, it has been viewed by millions, prompting plans for an international release and a second season.

Several shows and movies have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, but in most cases, those decisions were made to limit the potential spread via human contact. Tinder's decision is based on the content of its show. It's likely Swipe Night will launch internationally at some point, when it's less offensive to make light of apocalyptic scenarios.

Tinder has also sent guidelines to its users, urging them to take precautions against COVID-19 if they meet matches IRL. If you're not supposed to touch your own face, this probably isn't a great time to touch a stranger's face.