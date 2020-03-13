Latest in Gear

Image credit: Evan Rodgers/Engadget

An improved MacBook Air could debut as early as next week

Expect a new keyboard if the rumor proves true.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
10m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Evan Rodgers/Engadget

Apple hasn't really touched the current MacBook Air design since its 2018 debut unless you count the addition of True Tone, but it might be close to a substantial update. A MacRumors source with a largely positive track record has claimed that a refreshed MacBook Air will launch sometime the week of March 16th. It's not certain what that tweak would entail, but it's safe to presume Apple would use the more reliable, better-feeling scissor switch keyboard it introduced with the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

With that said, there are a few other areas that could get updates. The CPU is the most obvious candidate -- 10th-generation low-power Core processors that would work in the Air have been available for a while. The speakers might get a boost as well. And there's little doubt that the memory and storage options are dated -- could Apple finally boost the Air's base storage beyond 128GB this year?

We'd take the rumor with a grain of salt. Don't plan your shopping around it. However, there might be data to back up the claims. Apple has delivered hardware updates in March for the past five years, and the coronavirus outbreak might not deter the company from breaking with its recent habits. Also, historically accurate Ming-Chi Kuo recently said he expected updated MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models in the second quarter of the year. It's a little early for that, but there's certainly some wiggle room.

Source: MacRumors
In this article: apple, computer, gear, laptop, mac, macbook air, personal computing, personalcomputing
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Grab an Xbox One X bundle for $250 at B&H

Grab an Xbox One X bundle for $250 at B&H

View
Nintendo prevails in lawsuit over Switch console and JoyCon design

Nintendo prevails in lawsuit over Switch console and JoyCon design

View
Canon confirms that its 8K EOS R5 camera is not 'a fantasy'

Canon confirms that its 8K EOS R5 camera is not 'a fantasy'

View
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference goes online-only due to coronavirus

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference goes online-only due to coronavirus

View
We need to talk about sex, tech and COVID-19

We need to talk about sex, tech and COVID-19

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr