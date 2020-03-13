Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft's board of directors

He continued, "With respect to Microsoft, stepping down from the board in no way means stepping away from the company. Microsoft will always be an important part of my life's work and I will continue to be engaged with Satya and the technical leadership to help shape the vision and achieve the company's ambitious goals."

In a statement, Nadella said "The board has benefited from Bill's leadership and vision. And Microsoft will continue to benefit from Bill's ongoing technical passion and advice to drive our products and services forward. I am grateful for Bill's friendship and look forward to continuing to work alongside him to realize our mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more."

The move comes twenty years after he moved aside to make Steve Ballmer CEO, twelve years after he left a day-to-day role at the company, and six years after he last served as chairman of the board.

