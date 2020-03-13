Latest in Gear

Image credit: China News Service via Getty Images

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft's board of directors

The founder is focusing more on philanthropy these days.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
59m ago
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Chairman Bill Gates speaks during 2019 New Economy Forum China News Service via Getty Images

Amid the spreading outbreak of COVID-19, Engadget reader Bill Gates has apparently decided "to dedicate more time to his philanthropic priorities including global health, development, education, and his increasing engagement in tackling climate change." He's stepping down from the board of directors at the company he co-founded in 1975 as well as his position on the board of Berkshire Hathaway, but will still be a "technology advisor" to current CEO Satya Nadella and other executives.

Gates posted a statement on LinkedIn that said "I have made the decision to step down from both of the public boards on which I serve – Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway – to dedicate more time to philanthropic priorities including global health and development, education, and my increasing engagement in tackling climate change. The leadership at the Berkshire companies and Microsoft has never been stronger, so the time is right to take this step."

He continued, "With respect to Microsoft, stepping down from the board in no way means stepping away from the company. Microsoft will always be an important part of my life's work and I will continue to be engaged with Satya and the technical leadership to help shape the vision and achieve the company's ambitious goals."

In a statement, Nadella said "The board has benefited from Bill's leadership and vision. And Microsoft will continue to benefit from Bill's ongoing technical passion and advice to drive our products and services forward. I am grateful for Bill's friendship and look forward to continuing to work alongside him to realize our mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more."

The move comes twenty years after he moved aside to make Steve Ballmer CEO, twelve years after he left a day-to-day role at the company, and six years after he last served as chairman of the board.

Developing...

Source: Microsoft, Bill Gates (LinkedIn)
Coverage: CNBC
In this article: Bill Gates, BillGates, breaking news, business, gear, microsoft
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft's board of directors

