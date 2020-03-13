Netflix pauses production on 'Stranger Things,' other shows due to coronavirus

The affected shows include viewer favorite Stranger Things, which had to shut down its fourth season's production, as well as supernatural detective series Lucifer and Groundhog Day-esque comedy drama Russian Doll. Shows being filmed outside the US and Canada like The Witcher, however, are reportedly being assessed on a case by case basis.

Netflix isn't the only streaming outfit that's had to put things on hold. Apple has also suspended production on a bunch of shows for its TV+ platform, including Stephen King's Lisey's Story, Jennifer Aniston-starrer The Morning Show and thriller series Servant. Meanwhile, Disney had to shut down 16 pilots across its networks -- for Disney+, in particular, the move affects MCU's Captain America spinoff The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.