Windows 10's Your Phone app will let you copy-paste to Samsung devices

To activate the feature, a user simply has to toggle it on in Settings. Once it's on, they can copy-paste text and images by using the familiar CTRL+C and CTRL+V commands or by tapping and holding the phone's screen.

In addition, users can now switch off their mobile device's display while using the app's phone screen feature on their PC. Microsoft calls it the "black screen" function, and it kicks in the moment a session is initiated and dismisses itself after it ends. Users can dismiss black screen by pressing the power button, swiping the screen and activating Bixby, as well.

Finally, the Your Phone app now also supports RCS messages for Galaxy S20 users and can see when their messages get marked as "Read." Again, only Insider Preview users in the Fast ring can access these features at the moment -- those who aren't part of the program will have to wait for their wider release.