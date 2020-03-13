Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget

Windows 10's Your Phone app will let you copy-paste to Samsung devices

The feature will work between a Windows 10 PC and a Samsung Galaxy S20 or Z Flip device.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Chris Velazco/Engadget

Microsoft is working on at least a couple of big features for Windows 10's Your Phone app, and Insider Preview users will be able to test them out after installing the latest test build. One of those features is the ability to copy-paste text and images between a phone and PC -- for this particular iteration, however, the capability will only work between a Samsung Galaxy S20, 20+, S20 Ultra or Z Flip device and a PC that's running Windows 10 version April 10, 2018 or newer.

To activate the feature, a user simply has to toggle it on in Settings. Once it's on, they can copy-paste text and images by using the familiar CTRL+C and CTRL+V commands or by tapping and holding the phone's screen.

Microsoft

In addition, users can now switch off their mobile device's display while using the app's phone screen feature on their PC. Microsoft calls it the "black screen" function, and it kicks in the moment a session is initiated and dismisses itself after it ends. Users can dismiss black screen by pressing the power button, swiping the screen and activating Bixby, as well.

Finally, the Your Phone app now also supports RCS messages for Galaxy S20 users and can see when their messages get marked as "Read." Again, only Insider Preview users in the Fast ring can access these features at the moment -- those who aren't part of the program will have to wait for their wider release.

Source: Microsoft
In this article: gear, microsoft, mobile, samsung galaxy s20, Windows 10
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Windows 10's Your Phone app will let you copy-paste to Samsung devices

Windows 10's Your Phone app will let you copy-paste to Samsung devices

View
Google’s updated Home app will show Nest Cam events in its feed

Google’s updated Home app will show Nest Cam events in its feed

View
Microsoft issues emergency Windows 10 patch for leaked vulnerability

Microsoft issues emergency Windows 10 patch for leaked vulnerability

View
Remedy's mind-melting 'Control' gets a major expansion this month

Remedy's mind-melting 'Control' gets a major expansion this month

View
Google explains the complex tech behind the Pixel 4's gesture radar

Google explains the complex tech behind the Pixel 4's gesture radar

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr