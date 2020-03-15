Israel will use anti-terrorist tracking tech to fight coronavirus outbreak

The announcement is already raising concerns. Privacy expert Avner Pinchuk warned that this could include real-time phone tracking to alert authorities of quarantine violations, or tracing metadata to determine a COVID-19 patient's travels and contacts. Shin Bet responded by saying it wouldn't use its tech "in the context of isolation guidelines," but that may not be reassuring if you object to constant monitoring in the first place.

Numerous countries have locked down large parts of their infrastructure, including Israel -- it just ordered shutdowns for hotels, shopping malls, restaurants and theaters. The use of surveillance tech is relatively novel, though, and this might prompt other countries to follow suit if the law allows. If that happens, surveillance tech may be all too common -- at least while the outbreak is still raging.