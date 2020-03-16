AMD's efficient Ryzen 9 CPUs target Intel's gaming laptop crown

The latest H-series chips go a bit beyond what we've seen with AMD's 8-core 4800U mobile chips when it comes to overclocking, with clock speeds topping out at 4.4 Ghz. At the same time, it packs the same powerful graphics performance. The 7-nanometer Vega engine already boosts integrated graphics performance by up to 59 percent per core, and the Ryzen 9 4900H/4900HS chips have eight cores, while the Ryzen 7 4800H has seven cores and the Ryzen 5 4600H 6 cores.

For content creation chores, that boosts the 4900HS rendering times over the comparably priced Intel Core i9-9880H CPU, while using just 35 watts compared to 45 watts. At the same time, AMD is promising fast gaming frame rates on systems pairing the Ryzen 9 4900HS with NVIDIA's RTX 2060 MaxQ GPU.

The Ryzen 9 4900HS chip comes in a 35 watt package (the slightly more powerful 4900H consumes 45 watts). However, AMD said that the chips deliver up to double the performance per watt compared to the 2nd-generation 12-nanometer chips, thanks to improvements in both the manufacturing technology and architecture. AMD said that the chips can also idle to lower power states and back to full power more quickly and "reduce the penalty of power state transitions."

AMD's platform control also makes the processors more efficient at distributing loads between the discreet graphics and processor. As a result, notebooks running AMD's 4000 H-series chips like the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Z14 will be able do up to 10 hours of video playback and let you game for longer, too.

AMD promised that the 4000 H-series Ryzen chips will arrive sometime in spring 2020, so we should see ASUS's ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop with Ryzen 4000 HS graphics around the same time. There's no word yet on any pricing nor an exact date, however, and coronavirus problems around the world could push back potential release dates.