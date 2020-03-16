Latest in Gear

Image credit: BartekSzewczyk via Getty Images

Spectrum offers free internet so students can do classwork at home

Installation is free for new student households.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
BartekSzewczyk via Getty Images

With school systems across the US closing down in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Spectrum says it will provide free internet access to students who currently don't use its service. The company will install broadband and WiFi in new student households free of charge and provide access for 60 days. The offer is available to families with both K-12 and college students.

The company says it will also open its WiFi hotspots to the public. Spectrum Internet service is available in 41 states across the country.

Charter Communications, the parent company of Spectrum, was one of the telecoms that took up the FCC's Keep Americans Connected Pledge last week. As part of the pledge, it said it wouldn't cancel service for people who have trouble paying their bills as a result of the current outbreak. The company agreed to waive late fees for the time being as well. Like Charter, some companies have tried to do more than the FCC asked for. For instance, this weekend MVNO Mint Mobile started giving out free data to anyone who needs it.

Via: ABC 11
Source: Charter Communications
In this article: Charter Communications, coronavirus, covid-19, gear, internet, spectrum, wifi

