Spectrum offers free internet so students can do classwork at home

The company says it will also open its WiFi hotspots to the public. Spectrum Internet service is available in 41 states across the country.

Charter Communications, the parent company of Spectrum, was one of the telecoms that took up the FCC's Keep Americans Connected Pledge last week. As part of the pledge, it said it wouldn't cancel service for people who have trouble paying their bills as a result of the current outbreak. The company agreed to waive late fees for the time being as well. Like Charter, some companies have tried to do more than the FCC asked for. For instance, this weekend MVNO Mint Mobile started giving out free data to anyone who needs it.