Image credit: Amazon

Grab Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet for $50 today

The affordable but versatile tablet is back to its Black Friday price for a short time.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
As part of its latest deal of the day, Amazon has discounted the Fire HD 8, pushing the already affordable tablet into impulse purchase territory. At the moment, the usually $80 16GB model is $50, matching its Black Friday price. The 32GB model is also on sale, for $70.

That said, you can get away with the 16GB model since the Fire HD 8 includes a microSD slot, allowing you to add up to 400GB of additional storage to the tablet. One thing to keep in mind is that the $50 tablet includes lock-screen ads. If you don't want to deal with those, you'll need to spend a bit more to get the ad-free version -- tap the "Without Special Offers" button on the product page.

We haven't reviewed the Fire HD 8, but we've been fans of the bigger Fire HD 10 for a couple of years now. Generally speaking, the two tablets many of the same strengths and weaknesses. They're great for binge-watching video content and they can double as a smart speaker when needed, but you can't install any Google apps on them. The Fire HD 8 also trades the Fire HD 10's octa-core processor for a quad-core chip, which should make it less ideal for gaming. You also have to deal with a micro-USB cable for charging instead of USB-C. That said, considering most of us will likely spend a lot of time inside over the next couple of weeks, you could do a lot worse with $50 than a tablet that gives you another screen in your home.

Buy Fire HD 8 tablet on Amazon - $50
Source: Amazon
alexa, amazon, android, fire hd 8, fireos, gear, mobile, tablet
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
