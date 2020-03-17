Grab Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet for $50 today

As part of its latest deal of the day, Amazon has discounted the Fire HD 8, pushing the already affordable tablet into impulse purchase territory. At the moment, the usually $80 16GB model is $50, matching its Black Friday price. The 32GB model is also on sale, for $70.

That said, you can get away with the 16GB model since the Fire HD 8 includes a microSD slot, allowing you to add up to 400GB of additional storage to the tablet. One thing to keep in mind is that the $50 tablet includes lock-screen ads. If you don't want to deal with those, you'll need to spend a bit more to get the ad-free version -- tap the "Without Special Offers" button on the product page.