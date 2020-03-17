'Call of Duty: Warzone' adds a solo mode

You didn't have to wait long to get some added variety in Call of Duty: Warzone. Infinity Ward and Raven have introduced a Solos mode that (surprise!) asks you to survive the battle royale shooter without help. You still have a chance to come back to the fight through the gulag duel system and self-revive kits, but there'll be no one around to buy a revival if either of those methods fails. You could technically play by yourself before by turning off team autofill, but you obviously couldn't hold other players to that standard.