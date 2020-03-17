Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Infinity Ward/Raven Software/Activision

'Call of Duty: Warzone' adds a solo mode

You'll have fewer chances if you mess up.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Infinity Ward/Raven Software/Activision

You didn't have to wait long to get some added variety in Call of Duty: Warzone. Infinity Ward and Raven have introduced a Solos mode that (surprise!) asks you to survive the battle royale shooter without help. You still have a chance to come back to the fight through the gulag duel system and self-revive kits, but there'll be no one around to buy a revival if either of those methods fails. You could technically play by yourself before by turning off team autofill, but you obviously couldn't hold other players to that standard.

It's a welcome addition if you're either averse to teammates or just want to improve your skills without the pressure of supporting other players. At the same time, it could also be important to keeping Warzone relevant. The free-to-play mode has been popular so far, but it has fierce competition from the likes of Fortnite and Apex Legends. If gamers feel its features are getting stale, they won't have much trouble switching to a rival game.

Source: Activision Games Blog
