'Call of Duty: Warzone' gets 15 million players in four days

But will it sustain growth after the initial rush of players?
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
31m ago
Call of Duty: Warzone's take on battle royale is continuing to grow quickly in its honeymoon phase. The developers have revealed that over 15 million people had tried the free-to-play mode as of March 13th. That's more than double the 6 million who'd started playing in the first 24 hours, and no small feat when gamers had just four days of play up to that point. For context, Apex Legends was up to 10 million players in its first three days.

There's little doubt that this growth will slow over time, just as it did for Apex. It's mainly a matter of when that happens, and whether or not the sustainable audience will be enough to eclipse rivals. That's a tougher call. It's unlikely that Warzone will achieve Fortnite's level of cultural relevance, but a familiar name, Activision's marketing clout and solid game mechanics give it a better shot at success than many of its competitors.

Source: Call of Duty (Twitter)
