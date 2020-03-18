The next BMW 7 Series lineup will include an all-electric car

Zipse told attendees that BMW's long-term goal is to have different drive technologies coexist alongside one another. By 2023, the company is hoping to be able to offer 25 kinds of electric vehicles, possible including the electrified 7 Series. It's also gearing up for the launch of the all-electric iX3 crossover, which won't be coming to the US, and the i4 electric sedan.

According to Autoblog, the zero-emission 7 Series model will be powered by BMW's fifth-generation electric technology -- the same one that'll power the i4. The next 7 Series cars don't have a solid launch date yet, but since the current generation won't go out of production until 2022, we'll still have to wait a few more years.