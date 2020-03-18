Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: BMW

The next BMW 7 Series lineup will include an all-electric car

And it will be the most powerful one in the bunch.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
36m ago
BMW

BMW's next-generation Series 7 luxury sedan models will include an ell-electric version, according to Autocar. The automaker has announced at a press conference that the next 7 Series vehicles will come in four versions: one with a gasoline-burning engine, a diesel version, a plug-in hybrid and a fully electric car. Further, Oliver Zipse, BMW's Chairman of the Board of Management, told attendees that the all-electric version will be the most powerful among the four.

Zipse told attendees that BMW's long-term goal is to have different drive technologies coexist alongside one another. By 2023, the company is hoping to be able to offer 25 kinds of electric vehicles, possible including the electrified 7 Series. It's also gearing up for the launch of the all-electric iX3 crossover, which won't be coming to the US, and the i4 electric sedan.

According to Autoblog, the zero-emission 7 Series model will be powered by BMW's fifth-generation electric technology -- the same one that'll power the i4. The next 7 Series cars don't have a solid launch date yet, but since the current generation won't go out of production until 2022, we'll still have to wait a few more years.

Via: Autoblog
Source: Autocar
In this article: 7 Series, BMW, tomorrow, transportation
