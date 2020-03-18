If you're waiting to take delivery of the new VIVE Cosmos Elite which ships today, you're in for a heck of a surprise. HTC has announced that the new headset will come with a free copy of Valve's hotly-anticipated VR exclusive Half-Life: Alyx. You'll receive a redemption code in-box that will unlock the game when it launches on March 23rd.
Every HTC Vive Cosmos Elite will come with a copy of 'Half-Life: Alyx'
That includes pre-orders.
Sponsored Links
The game is generally free for Valve Index headset owners, although that device is basically out of stock everywhere -- you'll be waiting a while for it if you put an order in now. Of course, $899 for the Cosmos Elite is a hefty sum to part with for the sake of a free game, but if you're planning on upgrading your kit anyway to enjoy the game to its fullest potential, this offer certainly sweetens the deal.