TikTok names experts who will help shape its content policies

TikTok has named the group of experts who will help guide the app's content moderation policies as part of the newly formed "Content Advisory Council."
The group, chaired by George Washington University Law Professor Dawn Nunziato, is made up of academics who are experts in issues like child safety, free speech, politics, and video forensics. The seven-member council (the company says it will eventually grow to "around a dozen" people) will start meeting with TikTok's US executives later this month to discuss "critical topics around platform integrity, including policies against misinformation and election interference."