Facebook finally lets desktop users opt-in to dark mode

This has been in the works for a long time. Facebook first promised a cleaner and faster desktop interface at its F8 developers conference last spring. A limited number of users began testing the revamped design in January.

If you use Facebook's desktop version, you'll likely see a banner at the top of the page, asking if you want to try the "New Facebook." For now, you can still switch back to "Classic Facebook" if you choose, but the redesign will become the default later this year.

Other changes include centralized tabs for Facebook Watch, Marketplace, Groups and Gaming. Even if users don't like all aspects of the redesigned interface, dark mode will likely be popular. It's already available in a number of Facebook-owned apps, including Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. Plus, there's a good chance users are looking at their screens even more during the coronavirus pandemic, and this could help reduce some eyestrain.