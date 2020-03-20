Latest in Gear

Image credit: Jon Turi / Engadget

Spotify will end support for third-party DJ apps on July 1st

Popular app djay is helping users transition to Tidal and Soundcloud.
Marc DeAngelis
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Jon Turi / Engadget

DJing is no longer about two turntables and a fader -- laptops and tablets are essential tools of the trade. Apps like djay help performers beat-match, remix songs and trigger samples, and have the added convenience of cloud-based library integration. However, Spotify -- one of the most popular streaming services -- is pulling support for all third-party DJ apps. It's not clear why the company is longer allowing access to its immense library of music, but Engadget has reached out to hopefully learn more.

Algoriddim removed mention of Spotify from its website in January, and also announced support for Tidal and Soundcloud. This led to apparently accurate speculation that Spotify support was coming to an end. Algoriddim said in a statement that Spotify will no longer work with third party DJ apps as of July 1st. The company has added prominent guides to its website that walk users through a library migration from Spotify to Tidal or Soundcloud, so hopefully the transition is an easy one for DJs. Whether or not they will have access to the tunes they're used to playing is another matter, though.

Due to the ubiquity of Spotify -- and its massive library -- its loss could be a major one for DJs. It seems like an odd decision on the company's part, but developers such as Algoriddim are taking the right measures to make sure DJs can keep using their apps.

Via: MusicRadar
Source: Algoriddim
In this article: algoriddim, app, apps, av, dj, dj app, djay, djay pro, djaypro, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, mobile, music, music production, music streaming, personal computing, personalcomputing, services, soundcloud, streaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Apple MacBook Air (2020) first look: Buy it for the keyboard

Apple MacBook Air (2020) first look: Buy it for the keyboard

View
Pixar's 'Onward' hits Disney+ on April 3rd amid theater closures

Pixar's 'Onward' hits Disney+ on April 3rd amid theater closures

View
Amazon is cutting Prime Video streaming bitrates in Europe

Amazon is cutting Prime Video streaming bitrates in Europe

View
SpaceX lost another Falcon booster to the sea

SpaceX lost another Falcon booster to the sea

View
Huawei built an app to help people sideload popular Android apps

Huawei built an app to help people sideload popular Android apps

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr