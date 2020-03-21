Apple donates millions of masks to healthcare pros in the US and Europe

This comes alongside other contributions, including $15 million in donations and a program that lets Apple Card owners skip their March payments without interest.

Apple certainly isn't alone in supporting the fight against COVID-19, including direct equipment donations. Alibaba and its founder Jack Ma have been donating masks, test kits, protective suits and face shields, while Tesla's Elon Musk has offered to make ventilators. Even so, it's part of a positive trend and suggests that tech companies may play a significant role in fighting the pandemic whether or not they have directly relevant expertise.