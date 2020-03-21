Hospitals in numerous countries are struggling to provide basic supplies to healthcare workers, and tech companies are pitching in to address the shortfall. Tim Cook has revealed that Apple is donating "millions" of masks to healthcare professionals in Europe and the US. While he didn't elaborate on just how many were going around, Vice President Mike Pence said in a briefing that 2 million N95 masks were headed to the US.
Apple donates millions of masks to healthcare pros in the US and Europe
Sponsored Links
This comes alongside other contributions, including $15 million in donations and a program that lets Apple Card owners skip their March payments without interest.
Apple certainly isn't alone in supporting the fight against COVID-19, including direct equipment donations. Alibaba and its founder Jack Ma have been donating masks, test kits, protective suits and face shields, while Tesla's Elon Musk has offered to make ventilators. Even so, it's part of a positive trend and suggests that tech companies may play a significant role in fighting the pandemic whether or not they have directly relevant expertise.
Our teams at Apple have been working to help source supplies for healthcare providers fighting COVID-19. We're donating millions of masks for health professionals in the US and Europe. To every one of the heroes on the front lines, we thank you.— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 21, 2020