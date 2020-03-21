Recommended Reading: What happens when bands don't tour

Ring's work with police lacks solid evidence of reducing crime

Alfred Ng,

CNET

As data is being revealed on a regular basis, the stats don't point to any significant reduction in crime caused by police departments' close association with Ring. Even in areas where crime did go down, it can be difficult to determine if sharing user info and camera footage made the difference.

The streaming canon

The Ringer

You're stuck at home with little more to do than take a daily stroll around the block. Streaming a movie or a TV show is the obvious choice, but where should you begin? The Ringer offers some guidance. With recommendations that cover Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and Disney+, there's sure to be something you'll like. Or, at the very least, something that will help you pass a few hours.