Get Segway's Kickscooter Max for $100 off, plus a $100 gift card

You need to stay at home most of the time these days, but what if you don't have a car and need to travel across town? Thankfully, there are options to keep your social distancing intact without hopping on a bike. Wellbots is offering Segway's Ninebot Kickscooter Max for $700 ($100 off the usual price) plus a $100 Visa gift card if you use the code ENGADGETRIDE. You won't get the gift card in the box -- instead, you can either wait for an email from Segway with instructions on how to redeem the card or visit a special redemption site and input your information to redeem it. Still, that could be helpful for getting a helmet and other accessories to go with the folding electric scooter.
The deal will only continue as long as supplies last, so you'll want to act quickly if you're in the market. This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen for the scooter, but the combination of the upfront discount with the gift card makes it a better deal than usual.
It's easy to be skeptical of scooters, especially if you've used not-so-sturdy examples from rental services. However, the Kickscooter Max does address some of those concerns. It has a claimed 40.4-mile range, or enough to take you into town and back without worrying about your battery. It can handle 20 percent inclines, and its IPX5 rating should help you get home even in a downpour. And importantly, it has self-healing tires to keep you going in the event of a puncture. In other words, this should be a scooter you can depend on at a time when recharge points and repair centers may be hard to find.