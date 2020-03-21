Get Segway's Kickscooter Max for $100 off, plus a $100 gift card

The deal will only continue as long as supplies last, so you'll want to act quickly if you're in the market. This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen for the scooter, but the combination of the upfront discount with the gift card makes it a better deal than usual.

It's easy to be skeptical of scooters, especially if you've used not-so-sturdy examples from rental services. However, the Kickscooter Max does address some of those concerns. It has a claimed 40.4-mile range, or enough to take you into town and back without worrying about your battery. It can handle 20 percent inclines, and its IPX5 rating should help you get home even in a downpour. And importantly, it has self-healing tires to keep you going in the event of a puncture. In other words, this should be a scooter you can depend on at a time when recharge points and repair centers may be hard to find.