SoundCloud links up with Twitch so creators can earn from livestreams

The music platform said in its announcement:

"It's an unsettling time for everyone right now, and we know COVID-19 has been especially hard on musicians who were scheduled to play live shows over the next few months. Many creators are turning to live video streaming platforms to connect with their fans."

Those who don't have a Twitch account yet will obviously have to sign up for one first. Creators will then have to fill out a fast-track application, and then Twitch will send them an affiliate invitation within days. Once they gain affiliate status, fans can subscribe to their channels -- on Twitch, that means fans are paying actual money to support their favorite creators -- and they can also run ads, as well as link to their merchandise stores. Interested SoundCloud creators can already start applying for Affiliate status, though they'll first have to be validated by a human Twitch personnel to get it.