Apple Music's AI-generated upbeat playlist helps you cope with reality

The playlist is rolling out this week.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Apple

Apple is trying something new to keep people's spirits up during the coronavirus pandemic. In Apple Music, it's introducing a new algorithmic playlist called the Get Up! Mix that the company says is full of "happy-making, smile-finding, sing-alonging music." With the help of human editors, it will update the playlist each week with new songs. Think: Discovery Weekly, but with a focus on playing tunes that will encourage good vibes -- though there's the promise of discovering new music as well.

Apple says it will start rolling out the playlist to subscribers today. Once it's available, you'll be able to find it in the "For You" tab next to your other playlists. If you're working from home, the company has also released a Home Office DJ playlist for some added motivation. Mac owners can now also look forward to taking advantage of Apple Music's Live Lyrics feature, which allows you to follow a song's lyrics in real-time. Beats 1 will also continue, with the station's DJs broadcasting from home.

If you fancy yourself more of a reader, Apple is also giving out free e-books and audiobooks to Books users in the US.

Source: Apple
