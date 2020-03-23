Apple Music's AI-generated upbeat playlist helps you cope with reality

Apple says it will start rolling out the playlist to subscribers today. Once it's available, you'll be able to find it in the "For You" tab next to your other playlists. If you're working from home, the company has also released a Home Office DJ playlist for some added motivation. Mac owners can now also look forward to taking advantage of Apple Music's Live Lyrics feature, which allows you to follow a song's lyrics in real-time. Beats 1 will also continue, with the station's DJs broadcasting from home.

If you fancy yourself more of a reader, Apple is also giving out free e-books and audiobooks to Books users in the US.