Latest in Gear

Image credit: Scott Heins via Getty Images

Uber wants government to include drivers in coronavirus stimulus package

He also asked both Democrats and Republicans to re-examine federal labor laws.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Scott Heins via Getty Images

In a letter to President Donald Trump, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has called on US lawmakers to include the company's drivers and delivery workers in the coronavirus stimulus package the government is currently negotiating. In the same letter, he also called on both Democrats and Republicans to pass new legislation that would allow contractors to access more public benefits without classifying them as employees.

"My goal in writing to you is not to ask for a bailout for Uber, but rather for support for independent workers and, once we move past the immediate crisis, the opportunity to legally provide them with a real safety net going forward," Khosrowshahi said in the letter.

Ride-hailing drivers have been particularly hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Khosrowshahi recently told investors the company's ride volume has decreased by as much as 60 to 70 percent in cities like Seattle. Earlier this month, Uber said it would provide its drivers up to 14 days of financial assistance if they're unable to work because of a COVID-19 diagnosis or quarantine.

In its current iteration, the stimulus package would allow most Americans to get a $1,200 direct deposit from the government. It would also allow some people to access up to 39 weeks of unemployment insurance. As contractors, Uber drivers and delivery workers aren't entitled to unemployment insurance.

However, Khosrowshahi's appeal isn't entirely altruistic. In the second part of the letter, he asks the government to provide more protections to contractors. "Put simply, our laws should protect all workers, not just one type of work," he writes. "I urge you to act quickly to provide protections for independent workers, and in your ongoing efforts to consider legislative action on a 'third way' that would update our labor laws to remove the forced choice between flexibility and protection for millions of American workers."

Uber has consistently resisted legislation that would push the company to treat its workers as regular employees. Late last year, it sued California in an attempt to block AB5, a law that makes it harder for companies to classify workers as contractors. A federal mandate on the topic would be hugely advantageous to the company's business model.

Via: Reuters
Source: Dara Khosrowshahi
In this article: coronavirus, covid-19, drivers, gear, gig workers, medicine, politics, ridesharing, transportation, Uber
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

T-Mobile launches its $15 5G plan ahead of the Sprint merger

T-Mobile launches its $15 5G plan ahead of the Sprint merger

View
Paramount cancels movie's theatrical release in favor of Netflix

Paramount cancels movie's theatrical release in favor of Netflix

View
'Half-Life: Alyx' is the flagship VR game we've been waiting for

'Half-Life: Alyx' is the flagship VR game we've been waiting for

View
‘Dreams’ player forced to remove his fan-made Mario assets

‘Dreams’ player forced to remove his fan-made Mario assets

View
400,000 new people have joined Folding@Home's fight against COVID-19

400,000 new people have joined Folding@Home's fight against COVID-19

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr