The Morning After: Google's new wearable doesn't have a screen

Google I/O hasn't even started yet, but the company is getting ahead of things with its recently teased wearable strap. The Fitbit Air is a screenless device that you can put in a wristband or a chest strap. If you're deep into fitness wearables, you'll notice it looks like the Whoop, but with jazzier strap colors. Weighing in at a mere 12 grams (0.42 ounce, it's available for pre-order today for $100.

Central to the Air experience is the Google Health Coach, which has been in public preview since last October. This is a Gemini-powered interface that can offer personalized suggestions based on your data. The Health Coach will create "dynamic, tailored fitness plans that fit your goals", apparently. Expect to hear more on all the AI features when the strap eventually lands on May 26.

Each purchase of the Fitbit Air (including a $130 Special Edition) includes 3 months of Google Health Premium. After that, expect to pay $10 a month for access to the most advanced, AI-infused features.

– Mat Smith