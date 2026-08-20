How to watch Gamescom's Opening Night Live showcase

Gamescom 2026 is fast approaching and, as ever, the festivities will kick off with the Opening Night Live showcase. The two-hour event will start at 2PM ET on August 25. There's a 30-minute pre-show immediately beforehand.

You don't have to be at the event in Cologne, Germany to watch it, though. You can check out the livestream below, or on YouTube or Twitch. We'll also have an ONL liveblog, so be sure to join us for that.

The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest's Geoff Keighley is also the host of this event. ONL typically doesn't have as many blockbuster announcements as Keighley's other showcases, but there are often some surprises worth tuning in for.

There are some things that have been confirmed for the show, including a fresh look at Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, a Gears of War: E-Day story trailer, the latest peek at Silent Hill: Townfall and our first glimpse of the The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past expansion.

You can also expect details on Valor Mortis (a first-person Soulslike from the developers of the Ghostrunner series), Pony Island 2 (from Inscryption creator Daniel Mullins), Path of Exile 2, Monster Hunter Outlanders, Metro 2039 and a new grand strategy game from Paradox Interactive. Perhaps we'll also get a release date for FromSoftware's Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive, The Duskbloods, after this weekend's network test.

Elsewhere at Gamescom, Xbox will be showing off a bunch of its games and streaming from the event on YouTube (with separate streams for August 26 and 27) and Twitch. CD Projekt Red will have several day-long streams starting August 26, including "game previews, special guests, interviews, behind-the-scenes stories and much more."

On August 26 at 1PM ET, you can check out the latest edition of the Future Games Show, which will feature more than 40 games, including 13 world premieres. The following day, at 2PM, there's an Awesome Indies show that will surely feature some neat games.