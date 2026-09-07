How to watch The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Nintendo Direct

Sometimes, there's just too much news for a single Nintendo Direct, so the company is doubling up by running two streams this week. Before we take a look at other games coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 in a regular Direct on Wednesday, Nintendo will serve up info on several Legend of Zelda projects with a showcase dedicated to that franchise.

The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct will start at 10AM ET on September 8 and run for around 30 minutes. You can watch it on YouTube or the Nintendo Today! app. Alternatively, you can simply click the play button on the video below when the time comes.

Nintendo has confirmed we'll hear more about its remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time during this Direct. A release date announcement seems likely, as the game is slated to debut sometime this year. If it's sticking to that window, I imagine Nintendo will release the remake before late November so it's on store shelves in time for Black Friday.

The company already has Nintendo Switch Sports Resort on the docket for October, so it might just be trying to counterprogram Grand Theft Auto 6 with a November release. The Ocarina of Time remake is one of the few games that could viably sap some attention away from Rockstar's upcoming blockbuster, in part because the titles will be available on different platforms.

Let's not forget that Zelda is heading to the big screen next year as well. The Legend of Zelda will hit theaters on April 30, and we should find out more details about the film during this Direct. I suspect we'll get a short teaser now, and the first proper trailer in a couple of months.

Half an hour is quite a chunk of time to fill with just those two projects, so perhaps Nintendo will have something else up its sleeve to help mark Zelda's 40th anniversary. For instance, maybe we'll hear about a remake of The Legend of Zelda: the Wind Waker. Nintendo may also start teasing the next mainline Zelda game too. The company officially announced what would become Tears of the Kingdom in 2019, two years after the release of Breath of the Wild. It's now been three years since we first dove into Link's last adventure, so the timing lines up for the first official word on the next one (or perhaps Zelda will take center stage again).