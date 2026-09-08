How to watch this week's second Nintendo Direct

Following a showcase that featured a deep dive into the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, the second Nintendo Direct of the week is almost upon us. You'll be able to check out this broader Direct at 10AM ET on September 9 on YouTube and the Nintendo Today! app. Or you can just watch it right here and join the discourse in the comments.

The stream will run for around 45 minutes and focus on games coming to the Switch 2 this winter. It could well include games that are a bit further out as well. After the Direct, you can switch over to a Nintendo Treehouse stream to watch gameplay from some of the featured titles. That secondary stream will run for around 110 minutes.

As well as the new reveals, we'll probably get another look at Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, which arrives on October 22. A leaker with a decent track record has claimed the next Super Smash Bros. game, DLC that will bring Fox McCloud to Mario Kart World and a revival of the Nintendogs series are in the works, but it's unclear if any of those will appear during this Direct.

It's unlikely that Nintendo will spend much time on the Ocarina of Time remake after giving fans a closer look at that game and its completely uncontroversial new art direction during the Zelda-focused Direct on Tuesday. The company also showed off a Zelda-themed Switch 2 and Pro Controller, fresh Amiibo and a Lego set featuring Link and Epona.

The upcoming movie adaptation got a brief mention to confirm the title — it's simply called The Legend of Zelda — and that it will have an original story based on ideas and concepts from the games. The film will hit theaters on April 30, 2027.