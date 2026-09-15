Are USB-C flash drives better than USB-A ones?

USB-C beats USB-A on convenience. The smaller, reversible port is used in most modern laptops, tablets and (perhaps most importantly for this discussion) smartphones. For large picture, video and document transfers on mobile devices, USB-C is hard to beat.

However, USB-C isn't a guarantee of raw speed. Most people understandably associate USB-C with speed more than USB-A, given that it's a newer standard. In reality though, USB-A and USB-C are merely descriptors, identifying the type of connection. It's the specs associated with the drive that define its speed capabilities. A USB-C drive using USB 2.0 will be slower than a USB-A drive using USB 3.2.

The port on your PC or smartphone plays an important role as well. A lightning-fast USB-C drive connected to a USB 2.0 USB-C port is limited to USB 2.0 speeds. At the same time, a slow USB 2.0 USB-A drive can't take advantage of the faster speeds of a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port.

Before purchasing either, it's always a good idea to examine the read and write speeds. You can't assume one is faster than the other based on the connection technology.