How to watch Meta unveil its new smart glasses at Connect 2026
The company is expected to reveal its first-ever camera-free glasses.
Two weeks after Apple's long-awaited iPhone Duo reveal, Meta is next in line to deliver some new tech at Connect 2026. The two-day event will run from September 23 to 24, during which the tech giant will unveil its "latest breakthroughs in AI technologies, AI glasses and VR."
Connect 2025 delivered a slew of smart glasses, including the second-generation Ray-Ban Meta, the sporty Oakley Meta Vanguards and the Meta Ray-Ban Display, the company's first-ever pair of AI glasses with a display. Hardware aside, Meta also rolled out several software updates for its Quest headsets, and unveiled the Meta Horizon Studio, which is a platform dedicated to building VR spaces in Horizon Worlds.
While the company's shades have drawn plenty of negative press over the past few months, reports indicate it is expected to turn over a new leaf with a reimagined pair; more on that later.
Meta says "everyone is invited to join us virtually for Meta Connect," and the process is simple. You can register to watch the livestream on Meta's website by entering your name, email and country. You'll also be able to stream Meta Connect 2026 on the Meta for Developers Facebook page. It all starts on September 23 at 7PM ET/4PM PT and September 24 at 1PM ET/10AM PT. Translations will also be available for non-English speakers during the livestream.
What to expect from Meta Connect 2026
Immense backlash against Meta's lineup of what many have called "pervert glasses" has led to serious privacy concerns, subtle software updates and ad campaigns. These updates include disabling cameras when it detects the flashing LED has been blocked, whether by a strip of tape or clip-on accessories. This has even led Instagram to ban users who've posted videos of themselves engaging with others while wearing tampered glasses.
However, there's a big change anticipated for the company's upcoming set. According to The Information, Meta is expected to launch camera-free smart glasses. Unofficially dubbed Luna, the latest model reportedly features six built-in microphones, which will let users speak with Meta's AI chatbot and Muse, the company's new personal AI agent that reached the public earlier this month.
Beyond smart glasses, we could be in for the official reveal of the rumored mixed reality headset codenamed "Project Phoenix," especially since new images of it surfaced earlier this month. This slimmer mixed reality device may not reach shelves this year, but between these recent photos and the company mentioning VR in the event description, it's still possible that the company unveils it today.
Regardless, the agenda is fully laid out, starting with a keynote from CEO Mark Zuckerberg on September 23 at 7PM ET. The developer state of the union and developer sessions begin at 1PM ET the following day, and the latter will be available to watch on demand. These are set to spotlight developer advocates, software engineers, designers and product managers across VR, AI glasses and Horizon, showcasing Meta's latest advancements.