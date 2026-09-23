How to watch Meta unveil its new smart glasses at Connect 2026

Two weeks after Apple's long-awaited iPhone Duo reveal, Meta is next in line to deliver some new tech at Connect 2026. The two-day event will run from September 23 to 24, during which the tech giant will unveil its "latest breakthroughs in AI technologies, AI glasses and VR."

Connect 2025 delivered a slew of smart glasses, including the second-generation Ray-Ban Meta, the sporty Oakley Meta Vanguards and the Meta Ray-Ban Display, the company's first-ever pair of AI glasses with a display. Hardware aside, Meta also rolled out several software updates for its Quest headsets, and unveiled the Meta Horizon Studio, which is a platform dedicated to building VR spaces in Horizon Worlds.

While the company's shades have drawn plenty of negative press over the past few months, reports indicate it is expected to turn over a new leaf with a reimagined pair; more on that later.

Meta says "everyone is invited to join us virtually for Meta Connect," and the process is simple. You can register to watch the livestream on Meta's website by entering your name, email and country. You'll also be able to stream Meta Connect 2026 on the Meta for Developers Facebook page. It all starts on September 23 at 7PM ET/4PM PT and September 24 at 1PM ET/10AM PT. Translations will also be available for non-English speakers during the livestream.