How Apple's Thunderbolt ports are different from USB-C

If you've wondered whether Thunderbolt is the same as USB-C, the simple answer is "not exactly." USB-C isn't a charging standard or speed; it simply describes the shape of the port and connector. Thunderbolt is a standard that uses the USB-C connector for its modern iterations. So on a modern Mac, every Thunderbolt port is USB-C, but not every USB-C port supports Thunderbolt. (Older Thunderbolt versions used the now-obsolete Mini DisplayPort.)

Picture USB-C as a door. On a modern Mac, every door looks the same, but what's behind each can be quite different. On a MacBook Neo, for example, there are two doors. One is a narrow path with enough space for just one person at a time: that's its USB 2 port, which tops out at 480 Mbps. Behind the other door is a road with enough space for cars to pass. That's its 10 Gbps USB 3 port, which can also power a display. Either can be used for charging.

However, open the door on the MacBook Pro M4 Pro and you'll see a freeway where trucks, buses and cars all zoom through. That's Thunderbolt 5, and it tops out at a blazing-fast 120 Gbps when data moves in one direction.

The same-looking door can hide wildly different roads. Speed aside, other differences including external monitor support, compatibility and cost distinguish Thunderbolt from regular USB-C ports.