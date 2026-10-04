Five iPhone 18 Pro features you’ll want to try the second you unbox it

The 48-megapixel main camera is the first on an iPhone to feature variable aperture. The lens has six blades that physically open and close, just like on a DSLR camera. This offers greater control over the amount of light in the scene as well as the depth of field. You get four settings in the Camera app: f/1.48, f/1.8, f/2.8 and f/4. Try shooting the same subject at each and compare them — you'll notice differences in lighting, noise and background.

At f/1.48, the sensor lets in more light and blurs the background more, which is perfect for that photo in a dimly lit restaurant. Switch to f/4 to reduce the aperture; you'll have less light, but everyone in the photo will look sharper. It's perfect for group photos or landscapes. The smaller aperture also creates a cool starburst effect on bright lights.

You can find the aperture controls by tapping the six-dot button in the Camera app. But remember: this control only works on the main lens, in 1x and 2x modes. Other lenses still have a fixed aperture, just like before.