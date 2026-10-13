Is Mini DisplayPort becoming obsolete?

That doesn't mean DisplayPort is gone. Of course, you may still find older hardware with Mini DisplayPort, like past laptops and graphics cards. If you still have one of these, you can buy a Mini DP-to-DP cable to connect them to a modern monitor. Since the protocol is the same, they'll communicate with each other just fine. New hardware also continues to use full-sized version of DisplayPort. It's still the standard for many high-end monitors and graphics cards.

HDMI has come a long way in recent years and can now transmit video at incredibly high resolutions. Still, DisplayPort remains the gold standard for absurdly high resolutions and refresh rates, such as 4K at 240Hz. For comparison, while HDMI 2.1 offers up to 48 Gbps of bandwidth, DisplayPort 2.1 can reach 80 Gbps. This makes a difference for those looking to get the most out of the hardware they have. HDMI 2.2 offers 96 Gbps bandwidth, which may even the field a bit once compatible devices are widely available.

Of course, when using older hardware, not everything may work as expected. VR headsets, for example, can be picky about their video signal, and they don't always play nice with Mini DisplayPort when you use an adapter. The same goes for the old Apple Cinema Display — Apple makes it clear that it doesn't work through a Thunderbolt adapter. Still, it doesn't hurt to try if you have the right cables on hand.