Should you limit your FPS in games? Here's when it makes sense

In the majority of games, you should consider capping your frame rate. Setting an fps cap can help you hit and maintain stable performance — provided your hardware is up to the task — while lowering the chance of screen tearing. Capping frame rates can also put less stress on your GPU, leading to reduced fan noise and lower power output in general.

Setting an fps limit makes the most sense if you're using a VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) monitor. That's because a cap helps your favorite games stay inside the effective VRR range, which is generally agreed to start at 48 fps and top out at your display's max refresh rate. By setting a frame rate cap on a VRR screen, you're ensuring the in-game action doesn't hit the refresh rate ceiling, which in turn slightly lowers latency. Paired with V-Sync (much more on this shortly), limiting fps should ensure you never see screen tearing.

If you're wondering what causes screen tearing, this annoying screen issue occurs when your GPU sends a new frame to your monitor/TV while it's still displaying the previous one. This results in different parts of the two frames simultaneously appearing on-screen, which presents as flickering horizontal lines in motion. This looks ugly and can be distracting; it's a game-breaking defect in my book.

I've been capping frame rates for years to get the smoothest, most visually consistent gameplay sessions on my NVIDIA G-Sync compatible monitor. However, I don't usually set a minimum fps level. That's because both G-Sync and AMD's hardware-agnostic FreeSync match a display's refresh rate to a GPU's frame output. Admittedly, I play PC games on a custom RTX 5090 rig, so frame drops are uncommon. But when the action does dip to 110 fps from 120 fps, I can't see or feel the fluctuation.