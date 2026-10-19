Why your USB device keeps disconnecting (and how to fix it)

First, you should try to isolate the problem. Try using the same USB device in another USB port, then use a different USB device in the same port. If one accessory has trouble in every port, then something with the device or your computer is likely at fault. If various accessories all start having issues only when connected to a specific port, you can narrow the problem down to that port.

Inspect the USB connector of your device to see if it's super loose, has bent pins or has suffered other damage. Also check the cable itself for any tears in the jacket, extreme bends or similar issues. Damaged cables are much more likely to cut out frequently, so replace any that are removable.

Shine a light into the port in question to see if anything looks out of place in it; debris buildup could be preventing a good connection. Gently use a wooden toothpick (nothing metal) to loosen it. For anything really stuck, use short bursts of canned air to carefully clean the USB port. If the pins inside the port are warped or otherwise blocking a clean insert, you'll likely need to have a professional look at it unless you're comfortable with hardware repairs.

If you're using a USB hub, try bypassing that and connecting directly to the computer to see if there's a difference. Hubs introduce a new point of failure, especially if you connect high-power devices to a basic model that relies on USB for power. For best results, use a powered USB hub that plugs straight into the wall.

On a desktop, it's best to connect long-term devices to the back ports when possible. Those are directly wired to the motherboard and thus have slightly less overhead than the front USB ports that rely on extension cables.