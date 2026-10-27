Apple iPhone Duo vs Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: The differences beyond foldable style

The iPhone Duo's wider, passport-sized design is not exactly a new form factor — Samsung also embraced it with its Fold 8 this year — but it still stands out. When closed, its outer screen is 5.4 inches across. Unfold it, and you get a large 7.6-inch screen, approaching the size of the iPad mini's display. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is different, with an 8-inch inner display and a 6.5-inch outer display.

There's no right or wrong answer, so consider what's best for you. The Duo's wider aspect ratio makes it better equipped for consuming content when it's open, but the external screen may seem small. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is the opposite. The square aspect ratio makes some content — like vertical or widescreen videos — look a bit odd, but the external screen is much closer to what you'd find on a conventional smartphone. Speaking of screens, each one has its own unique features. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold has brighter screens, peaking at 3,600 nits. The Duo only reaches 3,000 nits, but its foldable screen has a nano-texture layer to reduce glare and minimize the crease.

The iPhone Duo is also heavier and thicker, weighing almost 9 ounces (254 grams) and measuring 11.3 mm when closed. The Pixel weighs 8.4 ounces (239 grams) — it may not sound like much, but you can feel the difference after holding it for a long time.

It's also thinner than the iPhone, at just 10.1 mm. Even so, Engadget's review of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold notes that it also feels significantly bulkier than Samsung's foldables. Neither is really thin by today's standards. The materials differ, too: Apple uses a titanium frame and Ceramic Shield glass on the back, while Google opted for a fiberglass composite back and its own ceramic glass on the outer screen. Both are IP68-certified for water and dust protection, which is still relatively rare among foldable phones.