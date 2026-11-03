What does the H+ symbol mean on your Samsung phone?

When using your Samsung Galaxy phone, you may notice various symbols on the top portion of the screen. This might include the shield icon, which relates to battery degradation and protection, and the triangle symbol that pertains to Data Saver mode. Another symbol you might see relating to network connectivity is the H+ symbol. This symbol indicates that you are connected to the HSPA+ network.

You are probably most familiar with the 5G, 4G, and 3G networks, so this symbol might be puzzling. What is HSPA+, why are you connected to it, and is this better or worse for your signal and reliability? There's also, it should be noted, the standard H symbol without the plus sign, which signifies something different. You probably won't see this symbol too often, and it may be completely gone within the next few years. But for now, let's dive in to help you understand what it is and why you're seeing it.