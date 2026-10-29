FromSoftware delays The Duskbloods until 2027

FromSoftware had long said it would release Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive The Duskbloods this year, but that's no longer the case. The studio has delayed the multiplayer game, which is in the final stages of development, until sometime in 2027.

The studio wrote on X that, during an August network test, it "saw active interest in the core concepts of the game, including combat, strategic depth and player expression. To further enhance these aspects, we have decided to move the launch, allowing time for final adjustments to game rules and balancing."

During the network test, we saw active interest in the core concepts of the game, including combat, strategic depth, and player expression. To further enhance these aspects, we have decided to move the launch, allowing time for final adjustments to game rules and balancing. — The Duskbloods (@TheDuskbloods) October 29, 2026

FromSoftware revealed the gothic steampunk game in April 2025 during a Switch 2 showcase. Even if The Duskbloods were ready to go at this point, it probably would have made sense to delay the game to 2027 anyway given that Grand Theft Auto 6 and the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time are about to soak up many players' attention for the rest of the year.

This isn't the first time FromSoft has delayed a game for Switch 2. A port of Elden Ring was originally supposed to arrive in 2025, but the studio didn't bring it to the console until this August. It became apparent that FromSoft needed more time to optimize the port after reports emerged of it having performance issues.