New tvOS 27.2 features to try for an upgraded Apple TV experience
No major changes here, but tvOS 27.2's new features are welcome additions all the same.
Apple recently released iOS 27.2 to the public alongside macOS 27.2 and tvOS 27.2. For Apple TV, this was the first update since tvOS 27 debuted in September, because Apple skipped version 27.1 entirely. Unlike iOS, tvOS updates don't usually come with release notes, but a support document on Apple's website outlines exactly what changed in tvOS 27.2. There aren't any major changes this time, but you'll still find a few new features to try out. From new screen saver options to FaceTime improvements, here's everything new coming to your Apple TV with the latest tvOS.
Screen savers with more variety and FaceTime upgrades
Apple TV probably has some of the best screensavers of any streaming box, and while they aren't its biggest selling point, they're definitely a pleasure to look at. Until now, you had to choose a single category, but tvOS 27.2 changes that.
The update adds a new "Shuffle" option that cycles through Aerials, Memories, Portraits and Snoopy. Now, every time your TV enters screen saver mode, it will show you something different. You can now use your iPhone to choose specific photos for your screensaver without sharing your entire photo library with your Apple TV. This helps a lot if you share your home with others and don't want all your personal photos suddenly appearing on the big screen.
Apple has also updated the FaceTime experience, starting with FaceTime links. These make it easier to join a call directly from your Apple TV, although the call still uses your iPhone as a webcam via the Continuity Camera feature. FaceTime now also lets you add third-party sign language interpreters and live captioning services to your calls. This feature is also available for iPhone, iPad and Mac with their respective updates.
Find My for the Siri Remote and sign language in the player
The new Apple TV 4K comes with a new Siri Remote that improves Find My support and even includes a speaker so you can easily locate it. Although you will need a new device — or at least a new remote — to get this feature, tvOS 27.2 still brings a small improvement to previous Apple TV models. The remote now appears in the Find My app, so you no longer need to open the TV Remote from your iPhone's Control Center to locate it. It's a small change, but it makes the experience more consistent.
Select movies and shows on the Apple TV app now support ASL and BSL, and you can turn them on using the player controls or in Settings. Speaking of the TV app, it finally gained profile support on iPhone and iPad with iOS 27.2, and they now sync with your Apple TV. Apple even added new characters to the profile selection screen. If you share your Apple TV with others or have kids at home, the profile feature is definitely worth trying out. Another small detail in tvOS 27.2 is the new black-and-white Apple Music icon, which matches the one added in iOS 27.2 as part of the platform's new identity.
If you haven't updated your Apple TV yet, you can do so by opening the Settings app, going to System and selecting Software Update. The update is free and available for the second-generation Apple TV 4K (released in 2021) and later models. Note that some new features, such as setting up a surround sound system with two pairs of the new HomePod mini 2 (or HomePod 2nd generation), are exclusive to the new Apple TV 4K with the A19 chip introduced earlier this month.