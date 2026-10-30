New tvOS 27.2 features to try for an upgraded Apple TV experience

The new Apple TV 4K comes with a new Siri Remote that improves Find My support and even includes a speaker so you can easily locate it. Although you will need a new device — or at least a new remote — to get this feature, tvOS 27.2 still brings a small improvement to previous Apple TV models. The remote now appears in the Find My app, so you no longer need to open the TV Remote from your iPhone's Control Center to locate it. It's a small change, but it makes the experience more consistent.

Select movies and shows on the Apple TV app now support ASL and BSL, and you can turn them on using the player controls or in Settings. Speaking of the TV app, it finally gained profile support on iPhone and iPad with iOS 27.2, and they now sync with your Apple TV. Apple even added new characters to the profile selection screen. If you share your Apple TV with others or have kids at home, the profile feature is definitely worth trying out. Another small detail in tvOS 27.2 is the new black-and-white Apple Music icon, which matches the one added in iOS 27.2 as part of the platform's new identity.

If you haven't updated your Apple TV yet, you can do so by opening the Settings app, going to System and selecting Software Update. The update is free and available for the second-generation Apple TV 4K (released in 2021) and later models. Note that some new features, such as setting up a surround sound system with two pairs of the new HomePod mini 2 (or HomePod 2nd generation), are exclusive to the new Apple TV 4K with the A19 chip introduced earlier this month.