Avoid these common mistakes when buying a new monitor

Your monitor is one thing, and your other hardware, like your PC, is another. Before you buy that new 6K HDR10+ monitor, don't forget to consider your other devices and see if they're compatible with such astounding specs, especially if they're relatively old. For example, not every laptop can push out 4K at 60Hz through every port, so a 4K monitor could be limited on your current setup.

Older HDMI ports, like HDMI 1.4, top out at 4K 30Hz, while HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2 support 4K at 60Hz. So if your PC only has an older HDMI port, you could be stuck at 30Hz on a 4K monitor. Even everyone's favorite, USB-C, can't always support video because the port needs to either support DisplayPort or be a Thunderbolt port to do so.

But hardware limits aside, not everyone needs a 5K monitor over a 4K one, or even a 4K one at all. Photo and video editors who need to see every detail benefit from the extra pixels, but for writing, browsing, looking at spreadsheets, and other office work, a 1080p screen is usually enough.

So before you swipe your card on that specced-out gaming monitor, make sure your other hardware supports the features on it. The same applies to ports. Ensure your monitor has the right port selection and that each port supports what you want to use it for.