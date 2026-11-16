10 things your iPhone's Notes app can do other than taking notes

If you don't have a physical scanner at home, there's no need to download a dedicated scanner app to replace it. Tapping the attachment button in any note shows the Scan Documents option, where Notes will capture a page automatically, including cropping and straightening it for you. The scanner also offers a flash option and image filters if needed.

In Auto mode, you don't even need to tap on the shutter button; the system captures the document once it detects the page's edges and you're holding your iPhone steady. You can scan multiple pages into a single document, which is useful for contracts, lease agreements or anything else that runs longer than a page.

If the document needs a signature, open the scan, tap Markup, then go to Add > Signature. Use a saved signature or draw a new one with your finger, then resize it and drag it into place. It's an easy way to sign and send a form without taking a printout of the pages. Scans are saved to the note as PDFs, which you can annotate.