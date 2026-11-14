Checking your Apple Watch's battery health is easier than you think

At 50 hours of normal use on a single charge and 84 hours in low power mode, the new Apple Watch Ultra 4's battery life is eye-popping, but nothing lasts forever.

Whether it's an iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch, any device's lithium-ion batteries get weaker as they age. This leads to less time between charging sessions, less overall battery capacity and generally worse performance.

Although Apple says every model starting from the Series 5, SE and Ultra has software that reduces the risk of poor performance in these cases, you should still keep an eye on your battery health. So whether you ultimately decide to replace it or buy a whole new watch, these are the steps you need to take to check the health of your battery.