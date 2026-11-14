Why some USB ports are yellow (and less common than others)

A yellow USB port usually marks an "Always On" port, meaning it will continue to charge your device once you turn the computer off. It's one of several colors on USB-A ports, but none are an industry standard.

For example, the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) recommends one insert color, a specific blue, to help people tell the difference between USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports. However, this is just a suggestion, not a mandate. Every other color, yellow included, is a convention manufacturers can follow or not.

Lenovo, for example, jumps around with colors. The older IdeaPad Y400 and Y500 feature yellow USB-A ports that are specifically for Always On charging. Later Lenovo models dropped the yellow entirely and replaced it with battery icons.